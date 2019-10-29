|
Leon Paul Makowski Age 84. Born Dec 22,1934 Passed away Oct 28,2019. Devoted husband of Carol for 61 years. Loving father of Leo, Peter (Lynda) and the late Roger, also devoted to Sam (Ann) Buonauro and grandchildren Isabella, Gabriella and Anthony. Leon was a friend to all and one of the most helpful people you would ever meet. He will be dearly missed. Funeral Thursday Oct 31, 2019 prayers 10:15 am at Matz Funeral Home 3440 N. Central Ave for 11:00 am mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Interment Private. Visitation Wednesday 3 to 9 pm. Info 773-545-5420 or wwwmatzfuneralhome .com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019