Leon R. Piekosz
Leon R. Piekosz, age 78, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (née Nowakowski) Piekosz; loving father of Leo (Darlene) Piekosz, Michelle Piekosz and David (Carolyn) Piekosz; cherished grandfather of Anthony Holt, Krystal (Justin) Deloriea, Jennifer (Glenn) Mikula, Nicholas Murphy, Amber Holt, Rachel Murphy, Leah Piekosz, Maxamillion Piekosz, and Harleyquinn Piekosz; proud great-grandfather of Myrisa, Mason, Madex, Carter, Logan, Jaxon and Ethan; dear brother of Ronald (Angel) Piekosz; fond uncle of Ronnie Piekosz. Leon will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com for service information.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
