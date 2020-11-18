Leon R. Piekosz, age 78, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sharon (née Nowakowski) Piekosz; loving father of Leo (Darlene) Piekosz, Michelle Piekosz and David (Carolyn) Piekosz; cherished grandfather of Anthony Holt, Krystal (Justin) Deloriea, Jennifer (Glenn) Mikula, Nicholas Murphy, Amber Holt, Rachel Murphy, Leah Piekosz, Maxamillion Piekosz, and Harleyquinn Piekosz; proud great-grandfather of Myrisa, Mason, Madex, Carter, Logan, Jaxon and Ethan; dear brother of Ronald (Angel) Piekosz; fond uncle of Ronnie Piekosz. Leon will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him. Please visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
for service information.