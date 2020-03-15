Home

Leona DeStefano
Leona DeStefano

Leona DeStefano Obituary
Leona died of old age (83 1/3) on February 21, 2020, but we think she really died to avoid having to make a decision in the impending presidential election. She was a devotee of black coffee, pbs, road trips and adopting shelter dogs. Her ashes will stay with family as long as she matches their decor or they forget what's in the jar, but more likely will be inurned at a later date. Memorial Mass to be on March 17, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Celestine Church, Elmwood Park, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
