Leona Elizabeth Lamczyk, nee Caboor, 94 of Barrington, IL passed away on February 14, 2020. She was born December 9, 1925 to Amedee and Marie Caboor in Chicago. Leona was preceded in death by her husband Robert. She is survived by her children - Robert E. (Susan) Lamczyk, Albert (Kathlyn) Waters, Mary Beth (late Mark) Lake, Colette (late Drew) Larson, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 337 Ridge Rd., Barrington Hills. Memorials may be made to or St. Joseph's Indian School.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020