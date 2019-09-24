Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
600 W. 55th St.
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Leona Gniewek Shell

Leona Gniewek Shell Obituary
Leona (Lee) Gniewek Shell, BA, MA-Ed, ADN, BSN, MS-Nursing, PsyD, of Western Springs; beloved wife of Lawrence Shell, Sr. for 57 years; loving mother of Larry Shell, Laura Cruz, Leighton (Sabine Krauss) Shell, Louise (Angela) Shell, & Sara (Tom) Yager; proud grandmother of Jose Ruben, Jackson, Olivya, Audrey, Molleigh, & Sydney; dear sister of Susan Zotti & cousin of Arlene Wroblewski.

Dr. Shell was born in Blue Island and spent her childhood on the South Side of Chicago. She attended Northern Illinois University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. It was in DeKalb where she met her future husband, and they were married in 1962.

Dr. Shell began her career in elementary education before stopping to raise her four children. Once her youngest child began school, Dr. Shell attained a nursing degree. While working as a nurse, she pursued additional degrees, ultimately specializing in Psychiatric Nursing.

Upon attaining a second Masters Degree, Dr. Shell returned to teaching at Joliet Junior College (JJC), where she served as a member of the Nursing Faculty for over 25 years, as well as stepping up to serve as Faculty Adviser to the budding JJC LGBT Student Group.

In 1994, Dr. Shell received a Doctorate in Psychology from Illinois School of Professional Psychology in Chicago. With this, she expanded her teaching beyond the Nursing Department at JJC, teaching psychology courses as well.

In retirement, she continued to remain active by taking Orders as a Lay Associate in the Sisters of St. Joseph, tutoring adults learning English, and assisting with pet rescue organizations. However, what brought her the most joy in her later years was doting on her grandchildren and spoiling her dogs.

Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather on Friday, September 27 at St. Cletus Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph (https://www.csjoseph.org/) or PAWS Chicago (http://www.pawschicago.org/) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
