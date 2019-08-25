Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Leona Ponsi


1925 - 2019
Leona Ponsi Obituary
Leona Ponsi, 94, a 62 year resident of Highland Park, passed away on August 22, 2019. Leona was born on July 22, 1925 in Chicago to Lambert and Loretta (nee Yeromin) Sutkiewicz. Leona loved flowers, the outdoors, creatures of all kinds and most of all, her family, friends and neighbors. Leona is survived by her son, Larry(Lisa) Ponsi, granddaughter Danielle Ponsi(Patrick Gore), grandson Andrew Ponsi, sister Lorraine Ford and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Gene Ponsi, son Joseph Ponsi, siblings Sylvia (Albert) Flynn and Lambert (Jeanette) Sutkiewicz. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of funeral service 10:00 am at Kelley Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL Burial will follow at Northshore Garden of Memories, 1801 Green Bay Road, North Chicago, IL. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
