Leona Zweig Rosenberg, born in Fort Wayne on July 17, 1921, passed away early December 12, 2019 in Chicago after a brief illness. While she left no direct survivors, her nine nieces and nephews and countless friends loved her as a surrogate mother, sister, and selfless confidante.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Rosenberg, and her brothers, Dr. Elmer Zweig, Wilbur Zweig, and Felix Zweig.
Her personal rise from the deprivation of the Depression impressed upon her the importance of bridging adversity through knowledge. She was a trustee of the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and won its Scopus Award in 2002 for her still ongoing work in endowing scores of scholarships to Jews and Arabs alike. "I don't care if they ever thank me; the important thing is to get an education," she often said.
After graduating from Fort Wayne Central High School and Indiana University with honors, she was in the first class of women to receive an MBA from the University of Chicago. She taught business classes at Roosevelt University.
She was the last surviving co-founder of Thresholds, a social services organization she started under the auspices of the National Council of Jewish Women, that provides services to people with mental disorders and substance abuse problems. "I was the only women in those days with a car and could walk up three flights of stairs to get donations."
Last year it served 16,000 adults with a budget of $91 million across 75 Chicago locations.
The arc of her life brought her into powerful circles in Chicago and beyond, where she was prized for the modesty of her character and pleasure in the smallest of things. Leona was forever more interested in the lives of others than her own.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 16 at 1 pm at the Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery, 6224 Decatur Rd, Fort Wayne IN. A memorial service will be held in January in Chicago, date to be determined.
Preferred memorials to the Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery (checks should be payable to the "Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne" and earmarked for the Jewish Cemetery) at 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
