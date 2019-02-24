Home

Pietryka Funeral Home - Chicago
5734 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60639
773-889-0115
Leona Szuba

Leona Szuba Obituary
SZUBA, Leona (Nee Musial); Age 92; Loving wife of the late Louis Sr.; Beloved Mother of Michael(Debbie) and the late Louis Jr., Gary, Thomas and James; Proud Grandmother of 6 and Great-Grandmother of 4; Loving sister of Marcelline Leno and Robert Musial; Devoted Aunt of many nieces and Nephews. Leona Passed away on February 9th and a memorial service will be held on a future date. Funeral arrangements by Pietryka Funeral Home. Info. 773-889-0115
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
