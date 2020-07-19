Leonard A. Banasiak, age 91, of Palos Park, retired CPD. Beloved husband of the late Tessie V. (nee Staranowicz). Loving father of the late Janice Mary. Cherished son of the late Andrew and Helen Banasiak. Dear brother of Helen Kaczorowski, the late Sophie Skupien and the late Frank. Fond uncle and friend of many. A private interment will be held. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lyman Foundation, assisting parish school families in financial need: https://www.givecentral.org/location/182/event/2535
