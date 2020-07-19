1/
Leonard A. Banasiak
Leonard A. Banasiak, age 91, of Palos Park, retired CPD. Beloved husband of the late Tessie V. (nee Staranowicz). Loving father of the late Janice Mary. Cherished son of the late Andrew and Helen Banasiak. Dear brother of Helen Kaczorowski, the late Sophie Skupien and the late Frank. Fond uncle and friend of many. A private interment will be held. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lyman Foundation, assisting parish school families in financial need: https://www.givecentral.org/location/182/event/2535 Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
