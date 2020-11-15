LEONARD (Marine Corps Veteran) & DOROTHY MAE POSTREGNA, (nee Pospisil); loving parents of Sandra (Jerry) May, Cheryl (Carl) Sekema, Peggy Postregna, Steve (Linda) Postregna & the late Leonard W. (Eileen) Postregna; dear grandparents of Christine (Donald) Rogers, Jason (Sarah) May, Samantha May, Mathew May, Christopher (Lauren) Sekema, Caitie Sekema, Jill (Trevor) Horton, Michael & Ellie Postregna; cherished great grandparents of Julia, Jacob, Jonah, David, Lena & the late Joshua; fond aunt & uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held later. Funeral arrangements handled by Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
.