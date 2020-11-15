1/1
Leonard and Dorothy POSTREGNA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEONARD (Marine Corps Veteran) & DOROTHY MAE POSTREGNA, (nee Pospisil); loving parents of Sandra (Jerry) May, Cheryl (Carl) Sekema, Peggy Postregna, Steve (Linda) Postregna & the late Leonard W. (Eileen) Postregna; dear grandparents of Christine (Donald) Rogers, Jason (Sarah) May, Samantha May, Mathew May, Christopher (Lauren) Sekema, Caitie Sekema, Jill (Trevor) Horton, Michael & Ellie Postregna; cherished great grandparents of Julia, Jacob, Jonah, David, Lena & the late Joshua; fond aunt & uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held later. Funeral arrangements handled by Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd. (708) 839.8999 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
8999 South Archer Avenue
Willow Springs, IL 60480
(708) 839-8999
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved