Leonard Birnbaum, age 95. Artist and Advertising Executive. Resident of Highland Park for over 60 years. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie for 69 years. Loving father of Marc (Jacalyn), Holly (Mark Sherman), Andrew (Linda), and Bess Jo (Rick) Kaufman. Adored grandfather of Ahrona (Jay) Golden, Nathan (Olivia) Birnbaum, Jessica (Andrew) Pratt, Carly and Amy Birnbaum, Zack and Alek Kaufman, and great-grandchildren Izadore and Sofia Golden and Yarrow Pratt. Devoted son of the late Josephine and Joseph Birnbaum. Dear brother of Lita (the late Seymour) Passen. Loving uncle, cousin and friend of many. Army veteran of WWII. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Leonard's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Monday May 11th at 1PM live, or any-time after the funeral. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824 Contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org .
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 11, 2020.