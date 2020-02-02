|
|
Leonard Neil Block, 87, of Highland Park, beloved and devoted husband of Marcia, nee Nachbar and the late Rosalee, nee Katz; loving father of Susan Block and the late James "Jimmy" Block; caring step-father of Mark (Michele) Nachbar, Jill (Tom) Sherman and David (Missy) Nachbar; treasured brother of Lois Solomon; adored grandfather, uncle and friend. Lenny was born in Chicago to Ida Markowitz and Sidney Block. He leaves behind a legacy of love and humor, enriching the lives of all those who knew him. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, was an avid golfer and bridge player. Chapel service 2:30 PM Sunday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Rd, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020