Leonard David Adler, 93, Army Veteran WW II, beloved husband of the late Marilyn nee Mainster; loving father of Dr. Gary (Sherry) Adler and JoEllen (Howard) Reinglass; devoted grandfather of Robert (Leslee) Adler, Matthew (Sarah) Adler, Brian Reinglass and Elizabeth (John) Budig; great grandfather of Melanie, Evan, Jacob and Cameron; dear brother of Flo (Robert) Weiss, the late Frances (late Fred) Schwartz and the late Perle (late Leonard) Rosenberg. Leonard was the former owner of Adler Furs, Chicago. Memorial service and inurnment Wednesday, February 27, 2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. Contributions may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019