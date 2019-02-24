Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
For more information about
Leonard Adler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Adler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard David Adler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard David Adler Obituary
Leonard David Adler, 93, Army Veteran WW II, beloved husband of the late Marilyn nee Mainster; loving father of Dr. Gary (Sherry) Adler and JoEllen (Howard) Reinglass; devoted grandfather of Robert (Leslee) Adler, Matthew (Sarah) Adler, Brian Reinglass and Elizabeth (John) Budig; great grandfather of Melanie, Evan, Jacob and Cameron; dear brother of Flo (Robert) Weiss, the late Frances (late Fred) Schwartz and the late Perle (late Leonard) Rosenberg. Leonard was the former owner of Adler Furs, Chicago. Memorial service and inurnment Wednesday, February 27, 2 PM at Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. Contributions may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, www.honorflightchicago.org. Info: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now