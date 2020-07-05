Leonard Donofrio

Leonard "Len" Donofrio, age 75, beloved husband for 49 years to Bonnie, nee Bangert. Loving father of Don Donofrio and Christy (Andy) Soulian. Cherished grandfather of Tristan, Evan and Jillian; Andrew and Alyssa. Dear brother of Richard (Patricia) Donofrio and Phil (Judi) Donofrio. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Len loved the Lord and loved to learn and study the Bible. He volunteered for Leadership Resources, loved reading and learning history. Len enjoyed fitness; he completed three marathons and golfed whenever he could. Family was most important and he was a very involved grandfather. He loved spending winters golfing and hiking in Arizona with his wife. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. A Memorial Service for family and friends will follow at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A live-stream of Len's service will be available. Please visit Len's Obituary on Colonial Chapel's web-site at colonialchapel.com
to view the live-stream of the Memorial Service. The link will be posted shortly. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com
