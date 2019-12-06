|
Leonard E. Stark, 77. Beloved husband of Blooma nee Goldman. Loving father of Cortney (Jonathan Cope) Stark Cope and Daniel N. (Rachel) Stark. Proud Grandfather of Alex, Noah, Rachel, Lilly, Lucy, and Jack. Service Sunday, 12:00 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment New Light Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chicago Jewish Day School, 3730 North California Ave. , Chicago, IL 60618 www.chicagojewishdayschool.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019