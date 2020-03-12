Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 586-7900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Church
4327 S Richmond St
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Church
4327 S Richmond St
Chicago, IL
View Map

Leonard E. Zanck Jr.

Leonard E. Zanck Jr. Obituary
Loving husband of Carol Jean Dziedziak - Zanck. Fond brother-in-law of John Dziedziak. Brother of the late Gloria (the late Tom) Lowery, Jeanette (Randy) Moore. Uncle of Jeffrey (Mindy) Moore, Marnie (Brett) Lindberg, and Bridget Lowery and John (Cathleen) Lowery. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director) , 6620 West Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 and Visitation Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM at Five Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 4327 S Richmond St., Chicago, IL 60632. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, 7201 Archer Avenue, Justice, IL 60458. For info: call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
