Proud U.S. Army Veteran.Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Pertll), "THE BOSS". Loving step-father of Rhonda (Michael Hoge) Kruse & Richard (Michelle Wilcox) Evett. Cherished grandfather of Patrick (Jessica) & Katie (Richard). Adoring great grandfather of Camille, Keaton, Cohen, Claire, Wyatt, Kaylee & Raelyn. Dear brother of the late; Richard, William, Ronnie & Gerald. Kind uncle of many nieces & nephews. Family & Friends will gather Saturday, April 27th, 12:45 p.m. at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street Palos Heights, Memorial Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Alexander Church would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019