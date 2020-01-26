|
|
Dr. Leonard F. Koziol, 70, of Park Ridge for over 30 years passed away on January 15, 2020. Beloved brother of Dr. Raymond S. Koziol, Letitia (Martin) Wambach and Dr. Donald J. (Ruth) Koziol. Loving son of the late Dr. Stanley M. Koziol and the late Cecilia (nee Leszczynski). Loving Uncle of Dr. Raymond J. (Wendy) Koziol , Angela Koziol, David (Laura) Koziol and Jason (Sarah) Koziol, Tim (Sarah) Wambach, Janel (Mark) Blakely, Peter (Jill) Koziol, and Matthew Koziol. Great Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Leonard dedicated his life to the field of psychology, where he had a successful practice for 30+ years and authored cutting-edge neuroscience textbooks. His second love was playing chess where he earned the esteemed title of Grand Master. Leonard was also a former season ticket holder for his beloved Chicago Bears, his favorite memory was attending the "Fog Bowl" of 1988. Leonard was a unique, one of a kind guy who will never be forgotten.
Visitation Saturday February 1, from 8:30 am until service 9:30 am at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, to St. Paul of the Cross Church for Mass at 10:00 am. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020