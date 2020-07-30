1/1
Leonard F. Pawlikowski
1921 - 2020
Leonard F. Pawlikowski, DDS, age 99, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL, surrounded by family.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, Woodstock, IL. The service will be for immediate family only, due to the current health crisis. The service will be live streamed. https://www.facebook.com/JesusIsRisenAlleluia/posts/3482526788444372

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, for more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
AUG
1
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Such a "Dear Sweet Man" who always reminded me of my own Dad. It was always fun planning our Annual Cousins Picnic over the years and seeing the whole Pawlikowski family as well as the other Cousins that made up our family. May God watch over Leonard his wonderful wife Eleanor until we all meet again. Your Cousins, Jim, Marcy, Mark & Carter Doddato
Marcyanna Doddato
Family
