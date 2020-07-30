Leonard F. Pawlikowski, DDS, age 99, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 in Crystal Lake, IL, surrounded by family.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, Woodstock, IL. The service will be for immediate family only, due to the current health crisis. The service will be live streamed. https://www.facebook.com/JesusIsRisenAlleluia/posts/3482526788444372
Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, for more information contact the funeral home at 815-385-0063 or www.colonialmchenry.com
.