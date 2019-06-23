|
Leonard Frederick Burger, age 79, U.S. Army Veteran, at rest June 13, 2019. Loving husband of Christine Marie Burger (nee:Paganelli) for 46 years. Cherished brother-in-law of Carol (John) Gilbert, Vicki (Tim) Vojak and Bill (Dawn) Paganelli. Dear uncle of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Len was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Mary Ann Burger (nee: Trupia) and his brother Frederick "Ricky" Burger. Len was a Business Systems Installation Technician for Illinois Bell – Oak Brook, IL and retired after 35 years of service. He enjoyed his memberships in the Royal Palm Yacht Club, Southwest Florida Yacht Club and IBEW Local 336.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL, c/o Melody Desilets, 9981 S. HealthPark Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908. On your check payable to: Golisano Children's Hospital of SWFL, please note in the memo section: In Memory of Mr. Leonard F. Burger.
Visitation Monday June 24th from 3 to 9 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Tuesday June 25th 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery – Christ The King Mausoleum. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
