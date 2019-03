Leonard Peter Gassmann, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Golden age of 90. Loving Son of the Late Leonard and the Late Helen nee McLaughlan Gassmann. Beloved Husband of Maria (nee Vazquez). Loving Father of Leonard (Catherine) Gassmann III, Elaine Craig, Kathleen (the Late Gerald) Johnson, the Late Raymond (Lynne) Gassmann, Mary Lou Marinelli, Robert (Jan) Gassmann, Michael (DeeDee) Gassmann, Nancy Cherry, the Late Patrick Gassmann and John (Alice) Gassman. Dear Brother of the Late Margaret (the Late William) Murtha, the Late Catherine (the Late George) Valesh, the Late Evelyn (the Late Raymond) Nykel, and the Late James Bowles. Fond Grandfather of 13 and Great Grandfather of 23. Dear Uncle and Great Uncle to many. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation and Funeral on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 directly at Sacred Heart Church, 815 North 15th Avenue, Melrose Park, Illinois 60160 for a brief Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to immediately be celebrated promptly at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Russo's Hillside Chapels. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Leonard's personal tribute website at www.russohilsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. Please Omit Flowers. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary