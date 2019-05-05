|
Leonard H. Franks, 92, USN WWII Vet, beloved husband of Karen nee Zwarich and the late Lorraine; loving father of Dr. Michael (Robin) Franks, Deborah Ruthstein and Steven (Judy) Franks; cherished grandfather of Jeremy Ruthstein, Jordin Ruthstein and James Franks; dear brother of Paul (Mary) Franks, Peggy Franks and Robert (Renee) Franks; fond uncle to many. Funeral service Monday 1:30 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah. Info: 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019