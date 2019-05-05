Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
For more information about
Leonard Franks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Franks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard H. Franks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonard H. Franks Obituary
Leonard H. Franks, 92, USN WWII Vet, beloved husband of Karen nee Zwarich and the late Lorraine; loving father of Dr. Michael (Robin) Franks, Deborah Ruthstein and Steven (Judy) Franks; cherished grandfather of Jeremy Ruthstein, Jordin Ruthstein and James Franks; dear brother of Paul (Mary) Franks, Peggy Franks and Robert (Renee) Franks; fond uncle to many. Funeral service Monday 1:30 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah. Info: 847-256-5700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now