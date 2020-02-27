|
Leonard H. "Lenny" Hansen, 73, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Patricia nee Thies and the late Elaine; step-father of Gary, Anne and Dan Bell; loving Papa of Sean, Nathan, Joel and Emily; brother of Naomi (Jim) Lombardo and Linnae Hansen; brother-in-law of Jack Thies, Michelle (Lonnie) Bryson, Joel (Lucy) Thies and Susan Toerpe; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lenny was an Air Force Veteran and a member of the Elmhurst T.H.B Post #187 A. L. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020. Services 12:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020. Private interment Fairview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Elmhurst T.H.B. Post #187 A.L., 310 W. Butterfield Rd., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020