Dr. Leonard I. Silverman died peacefully at home on July 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 51 years of Anne (nee Williams), devoted father of Moira and Steven, cherished brother of Charlotte (Howard) Zuckerman, dear uncle of Alan (Pam) Zuckerman and Mindy (the late Michael) Scarano.



Leonard (Lavy) was born to Gitel and Sholom Silverman on December 15, 1926, in Omaha, Nebraska, and grew up in the Douglas Park neighborhood of Chicago. He graduated from Farragut High School and Roosevelt University before earning a master's degree in psychology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. After serving in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Navy, Leonard joined the staff at Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago, where he met his wife, Anne, and practiced Family Medicine for 40 years. Leonard was known by his many patients to be approachable, funny, compassionate, and extremely hardworking. He retired from medicine in 2002, at the age of 75.



Lavy was a devoted son, brother, husband and father, who was generous to a fault, and taught his children the importance of family. He was an avid stamp collector, and loved creative writing, playing poker, studying the point spreads for Sunday football games, reading books on astronomy and world history, and spending time in Mexico and Door County, Wisconsin. He was a longtime resident of Flossmoor.



A family memorial will be held at a future date.



If you would like to make a donation in memory of Dr. Leonard Silverman, please



contact the ( ) or the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org) Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019