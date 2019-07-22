Dr Leonard Irwin Kranzler, MD. JD., 81, devoted father of Jenelle, Justin and Jared. Loving brother of Annette (Jack) Saltzman, and brother of the late Dr. Jeffery Kranzler. Beloved son of the late George and Lillian Kranzler. Loving uncle and great uncle. Dr. Kranzler earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Medical School where he also completed the neurosurgery residence program. He went to study microneurosurgery at the Kantonsspital in Zurich Switzerland. Dr. Kranzler was a published author of 3 books and over 20 articles in peer reviewed journals. Dr. Kranzler was dedicated to neurosurgical education. He was the director of the Chicago Review Course in Neurosurgery and clinical professor of neurosurgery at the University of Chicago. He was a member of the Tri Beta Biology Honor Society. Dr. Kranzler received his law degree from Loyola University in Chicago and was a member of the Chicago Bar Association. In 1967 he volunteered in Israel during the 6 day war doing neurosurgery at Hadassah Hospital on injured soldiers. He donated his time and expertise to those who needed a medical opinion. Loved, respected and admired by his friends, relatives and peers he will be greatly missed for his knowledge, love of medicine and dedication to Klal Yisrael. Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to ICJA, 8233 Central Park Ave., Skokie, IL 60076, www.icja.org or Dr. K. Jeffery Kranzler Foundation, 3010 Marcos Dr. Unit R306, Aventura, FL 33160. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019