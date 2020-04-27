Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Leonard J. Graf

Leonard J. Graf, age 89, of Northbrook, formerly of Skokie. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline, nee O'Leary; dear father of Mary (Edmund) Mahoney and the late Thomas (Ruth); and loving grandfather of Michael Graf, Joseph, Matthew and Mark Mahoney. A Memorial Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church, Skokie, will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL, 60654. Funeral information: 847-673-6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 27, 2020
