Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
854 E. Algonquin Rd, Suite 100
Schaumburg, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
New Apostolic Church
854 E. Algonquin Rd, Suite 100
Schaumburg, IL
Leonard J. Kramer Obituary
Leonard J. Kramer, age 86, of Aurora, IL, passed away on June 19, 2019 following a brief illness. Len was born November 29, 1932 in Chicago, IL. He was a 1955 Civil Engineering graduate of Purdue University and the former owner of Fred C. Rowley Construction in Hammond, IN. Len is survived by Shirley, his beloved wife of 64 years. He was the loving father of Janice (Paul) Hotze and Joanne (Brian) Buccio; the devoted grandfather of David and Bradley (Alyson) Chamberlain, Michael and Steven (Jennifer) Hotze and great-grandfather of Lucy and Amelia Chamberlain. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Dollmeyer, and brother-in-law, Frank (Lori) Beresh, as well as the fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 29, 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon, immediately followed by a memorial service at the New Apostolic Church, 854 E. Algonquin Rd, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
