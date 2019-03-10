Home

Leonard Kaczmarek, 77, of Bartlett for 30 years, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Barbara (nee Nowakowski); loving son of the late Chester and Jean (nee Baniak); kind brother of the late Patricia LaGioia and fond uncle to several nieces and nephews. Leonard enjoyed golfing and worked as a ranger at Villa Olivia. Visitation 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd (at Stearns Rd), Bartlett. Funeral Wednesday 10:15a.m. going to St Peter Damian Catholic Church, Mass 11:00a.m. Following service cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , , would be appreciated. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
