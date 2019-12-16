Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Leonard L. DeFabio 91 of Jefferson Park, Veteran of the Korean War, Retired C.P.D.. At rest Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary nee Prus. Visitation Tuesday from 3;00 to 9:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home Wednesday 11:00 A.M. Interment with Military Honors, St. Joseph Cemetery. For additional information please go to www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/ 456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
