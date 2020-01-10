Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
9:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Lappe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Lappe

Add a Memory
Leonard Lappe, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2020. Loving husband of 66 years to Gloria, devoted father of Fred (Marla) Lappe, Dr. Murray Lappe, Barbara (Jonathan) Minkus, and Rabbi Benay Lappe, dear brother of the late Elaine (Jack) Jacobson and Jackie (Stanley) Solow, cherished brother-in-law of Burton (Sheila) Benjamin and Donald (Marcia) Benjamin. Proud grandfather (Pa) to Jeremie Lappe, Ana (Dov) Oppenheimer, Emily (Roger) Kueny, Lucas Lappe, Gia Lappe, Max Lappe, Aaron (Jen) Minkus, Rabbi David (Ilyssa) Minkus, Katie (Zach) Pellish, and Molly Lappe. Adored great-grandfather to Nadav, Danya, and Orli Minkus, Zoe and Gabe Oppenheimer, Raia and Adira Minkus, Genevieve Kueny, and Maya Pellish. Best buddy of Sol and Dave. Proud U.S. Marine veteran. Funeral service Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 9AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie, 847-229-8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. Private shiva. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva, 4700 N. Ravenswood, Suite B, Chicago, Illinois 60640, svara.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now