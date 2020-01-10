|
|
Leonard Lappe, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, January 9, 2020. Loving husband of 66 years to Gloria, devoted father of Fred (Marla) Lappe, Dr. Murray Lappe, Barbara (Jonathan) Minkus, and Rabbi Benay Lappe, dear brother of the late Elaine (Jack) Jacobson and Jackie (Stanley) Solow, cherished brother-in-law of Burton (Sheila) Benjamin and Donald (Marcia) Benjamin. Proud grandfather (Pa) to Jeremie Lappe, Ana (Dov) Oppenheimer, Emily (Roger) Kueny, Lucas Lappe, Gia Lappe, Max Lappe, Aaron (Jen) Minkus, Rabbi David (Ilyssa) Minkus, Katie (Zach) Pellish, and Molly Lappe. Adored great-grandfather to Nadav, Danya, and Orli Minkus, Zoe and Gabe Oppenheimer, Raia and Adira Minkus, Genevieve Kueny, and Maya Pellish. Best buddy of Sol and Dave. Proud U.S. Marine veteran. Funeral service Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 9AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie, 847-229-8822, www.cjfinfo.com. Interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie. Private shiva. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SVARA: A Traditionally Radical Yeshiva, 4700 N. Ravenswood, Suite B, Chicago, Illinois 60640, svara.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020