St Edna Catholic Church
2525 N Arlington Heights Rd
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL
Leonard Larson Obituary
Leonard Larson, age 84, of Palatine, IL, passed away peacefully on September 2. He was the beloved partner of Nancy Engstrom Mieszala for 18 years. He is preceded in death by his late wife, Anni E. Deitrich (nee Petersen); and his parents Leonard B . Larson and Pearl Larson (nee Hartley). Len will be greatly missed by his brother-in-law, Arvid Petersen, his niece, Anne Petersen, and many more nieces and nephews he gained in his extended family with Nancy.

Leonard was a gentle man who lived an extraordinary life. He was an engineer, an inventor of many patents, spoke seven languages and had a vast extent of knowledge in many things. He had an ability to converse with anyone on any topic they chose, and often amazed people with his understanding, and often teaching them a thing or two along the way. He lived his life with kindness and dignity.

Visitation at 9 a.m. and Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, IL (847) 398-3362. Entombment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Illinois Chapter - https://www.alz.org/illinois.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019
