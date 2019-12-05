|
Leonard Levin, age 85, of Edina, MN, formerly of Chicago, passed away on December 3, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Isaac and Libby Levin; brother, Ronald Levin. Survived by wife, Dorothy Levin; children, Faith (Steven) Rothberg, Dr. Robert M. Levin, Alan (Jill) Levin; grandchildren, Isaac, Harry and Libby Rothberg, Anjali Levin, Julia, Georgia, Isabel and Samuel Levin. Funeral service 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Temple Israel, 2323 Fremont Ave S., Mpls, MN. Gathering of family and friends immediately following the service. Memorials preferred to Park Nicollet Struthers Parkinson's Center or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA: Monday, 7:00pm, Temple Israel; Tuesday, 7:00pm, 7141 York Ave. S., Edina, MN.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019