Wolniak Funeral Home
5700 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
773-767-4500
Leonard Kowynia
Leonard M. Kowynia


1944 - 2020
Leonard M. Kowynia Obituary
Leonard M. Kowynia, age 75. Loving son of the late Mitchell J. Kowynia and the late Stella B. Kowynia nee Rusiecki (Late Harry) Kmak. Dear brother of Ted (Jill) Kowynia and Michele (Mark) Sandrik. Fond uncle of Edward Kowynia, Lisa Kowynia, Michael (Beth) Kowynia, John (Rachel) Sandrik, Rachel (Michael) Donoghue and Matthew (Fiancee Lisa Bradley) Sandrik. Great uncle of many. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
