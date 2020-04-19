|
Leonard M. Kowynia, age 75. Loving son of the late Mitchell J. Kowynia and the late Stella B. Kowynia nee Rusiecki (Late Harry) Kmak. Dear brother of Ted (Jill) Kowynia and Michele (Mark) Sandrik. Fond uncle of Edward Kowynia, Lisa Kowynia, Michael (Beth) Kowynia, John (Rachel) Sandrik, Rachel (Michael) Donoghue and Matthew (Fiancee Lisa Bradley) Sandrik. Great uncle of many. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by WOLNIAK FUNERAL HOME. 773-767-4500 or www.wolniakfuneralhome.com
