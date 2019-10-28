Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Chai
1670 W. Checker Rd.
Long Grove, IL
Leonard Melvin Cravath, age 97, of Northbrook, born and raised in Boston, MA, served honorably in U.S. Army during WW II. Len was a true Renaissance man, who made and remade himself over nearly a century, ultimately, opened his own electronic distribution firm, Classic Components Supply. His most recent professional engagement was as an Independent Public Relations Consultant, writing and distributing press releases throughout the electronics industry. Len never retired. Beloved husband for almost 71 years of Irma, nee Rosenthal; loving father of Lon Cravath and Peter (Janet) Cravath; devoted son of the late Albert and the late Eva Cravath; dear brother of Barbara. Memorial Service Tuesday, 12 Noon at Temple Chai, 1670 W. Checker Rd., Long Grove. A reception will immediately follow at Temple Chai. A private burial at Shalom Memorial Park preceded the memorial service. We mourn the passing of a key personification of The Greatest Generation, and we will miss his boisterous presence, intellect, love, and loyal care. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to LUNGevity Foundation, www.lungevity.org or the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 28, 2019
