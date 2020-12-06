Leonard Muscolino passed away December 2, 2020. He was born 89 years ago in Berwyn, Illinois to Orazio and Mary Muscolino. He had a self-described, very happy childhood. He graduated from William McKinley High School in Chicago where he met the love of his life Mary nee Parziale, who preceded him in death. They were married for 57 happy years. His major concern in life was providing for his family and making sure they were happy and healthy. Through hard work and sheer strength of his will, he accomplished this beyond his wildest dreams. He worked for the city of Chicago in the Forestry Department for 39 years. There wasn't a thing he didn't know about trees, and was very happy to share this with you. He relished telling stories of his colorful life, which entertained everyone who was lucky enough to hear them. His positive attitude and cheerful disposition were but two of his great characteristics. We all enjoyed the great nicknames he had for everyone. He leaves behind sons Leonard (Duane), Steve, and Michael (Stacy). Grandchildren Steven (Hannah), Nicholas (Dorian), Anthony (Lisa), the late Robert, Jonathan, Alexandria, and Kristina. Great-grandchildren Victoria, Juliet, and Gianna. He was a great man, will be deeply missed by his family and multitude of friends. Tributes can be made in his name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, online at LLS.org
. Funeral Services Private. Please send your condolences to Leonard's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com
.