1/
Leonard Muscolino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Muscolino passed away December 2, 2020. He was born 89 years ago in Berwyn, Illinois to Orazio and Mary Muscolino. He had a self-described, very happy childhood. He graduated from William McKinley High School in Chicago where he met the love of his life Mary nee Parziale, who preceded him in death. They were married for 57 happy years. His major concern in life was providing for his family and making sure they were happy and healthy. Through hard work and sheer strength of his will, he accomplished this beyond his wildest dreams. He worked for the city of Chicago in the Forestry Department for 39 years. There wasn't a thing he didn't know about trees, and was very happy to share this with you. He relished telling stories of his colorful life, which entertained everyone who was lucky enough to hear them. His positive attitude and cheerful disposition were but two of his great characteristics. We all enjoyed the great nicknames he had for everyone. He leaves behind sons Leonard (Duane), Steve, and Michael (Stacy). Grandchildren Steven (Hannah), Nicholas (Dorian), Anthony (Lisa), the late Robert, Jonathan, Alexandria, and Kristina. Great-grandchildren Victoria, Juliet, and Gianna. He was a great man, will be deeply missed by his family and multitude of friends. Tributes can be made in his name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, online at LLS.org. Funeral Services Private. Please send your condolences to Leonard's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 4, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Reichmann
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved