Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Disis, Leonard P., age 91. Dear husband of Mary Dolores Costello. Loving father of John (Jane) Disis, Dr. Mary Lenora Disis (Greg Dunn), Joan (Lloyd) Meyer, Jennifer (Dr. Stephen) Pophal and Monica (James) Sofranko. Fond grandfather of Jill, Jay, Jeanne, James, Joe, Maggie, Jackson, Nathan, Emma, Will and Ava. Uncle of Don Barshis of Wilmette, Illinois. Graduate of St. Rita High School, Chicago, and Northwestern University. Retired Treasurer of the Ceco Corporation. Parishioner of St. Mary Church in Riverside, Illinois for over fifty years. Current parishioner of St. Luke Church in Phoenix, Arizona.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
