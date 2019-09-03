|
Leonard Pearlman, 96, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 56 years, Anna "Ann", and his sister Rose (the late Irv) Lasky. He is survived by his children Alan (Judy) Preston, Helene (Jeff) Beckman, and Cary Pearlman; his grandchildren Charles (Swetha) and Rebecca and his great-granddaughter Leela Ann. He is also survived by his brother Robert "Bob" (Selma) Pearlman, his loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. Leonard was very kind and loved and respected by his devoted family and friends- he will be greatly missed. In his younger years, he was a member of the Skokie Photographic Society and the Niles Township Toastmasters. A graveside service will be held Weds, Sept. 4, 10:30 AM, at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, please honor Leonard's memory by passing along kindness to all, even the ones who don't deserve it, since they need it most of all.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019