Leonard Peter Butler Jr., age 87 of Lisle, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Loving father of Leslie (Richard) Olson, Valerie Butler and Adam Butler, cherished grandfather of Lillian and Angelo Olson and Ryder and Adeline Butler, dear brother of Barbara Caldwell and the late Marilyn Bunescu. Graveside service and interment Thursday, October 22nd, 11:30am at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery office by 11:15am. Funeral arrangements handled by Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com
. Info: (708) 447-2500