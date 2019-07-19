Home

Leonard Plesko, Korean Conflict Marine Corp Veteran; beloved husband of the late Vilma M. nee Kureja; loving father of Susan (Joseph) Callahan and Jennifer (Steven) Hinze; cherished grandfather of Noah Wilson f.k.a Kimberly Callahan, Allison Hinze, Stephanie Hinze and the late Kevin Callahan; fond great-grandfather of Atleigh and Ameile; dear brother of the late Paul Peter Plesko and the late Evelyn Plesko; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:45 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass 10:30 A.M. Ent. Queen of Heaven Cem. Visitation Friday 4 – 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Semper Fi Fund at www.semperfifund.org are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
