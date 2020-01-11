|
Leonard Quartetti, 90, of La Grange Park, Illinois, passed away on December 4th, 2019. Len was born in Chicago where he grew up with his brothers Edward and Ralph. He graduated from the University of Illinois and served as a dentist in the U. S. Navy in the Far East during peacetime, after which he practiced in the community for decades. He was a frequent visitor to Door County, WI, where he enjoyed photography and sailing. He is survived by his wife Marijane and son Chris. A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 18th from 1:00-4:00 PM with a service at 3:00 at The Lodge at Katherine Legge Memorial Park, 5901 S. County Line Road, Hinsdale, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 11, 2020