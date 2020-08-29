Leonard R. Krema, age 98, a Manitowoc, WI. resident, died August 25, 2020.
On February 8, 1958 he married the former Dolores L. Lauer at St. Michael Catholic Church, Chicago. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2003. Leonard was a traffic manager for Krema Trucking Company in Chicago until 1969 and then worked as a traffic manager for Holland Cartage until his retirement in 1983. In 2002, he and his wife moved to Manitowoc. He was a former member of St. Michael Catholic Church of Old Town in Chicago and was active as a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Desoto Council and served for many honor guards in Chicago. Leonard was also a former member of the Holy Name Society of St. Michael, serving as past president and treasurer, was a lector and usher for over 30 years, and was an active member of the Catholic War Veterans Post #201.
Survivors include his four children: Susan (John) Kuliak, Chicago, Richard (Patricia) Krema, Scotch Plains, NJ, Roger Krema, Manitowoc, Janice Miller, Chicago; five grandchildren; his six siblings; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo (1121 N. 14th Street), Manitowoc, WI with burial to take place at St. Mary's Cemetery – Tisch Mills.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home (928 S. 14th Street), Manitowoc, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Monday morning at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Due to health concerns, please wear a mask and social distance when possible.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home (920) 684-4642, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.