Len Partyka, 75, of Bartlett passed away unexpectedly on October 31; dad of Cortney (Heath) Strohacker and Holly (Jonathan) Doolittle; grandpa of Cole, Jonah, Grace, Savannah (fiance Mike Walsh) and Wyatt; brother of Patricia (Thomas) King and Terry (Barb); uncle of Todd (Jennifer), Tyler, Derek Mindy and Thomas "T.K."; son of the late Leonard and Beverly, nee Rolfe of Harwood Heights; dear friend and trusted business partner of John Steele and companion for the last several years of Shannon Luke Barr. A celebration of Len's life will be held on Thursday, November 5th, from 2:00 pm until the time of sharing stories and memories at 6:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory, Bartlett, Il. In lieu of flowers donations to the Marklund Home 1435 Summit Street Elgin, Illinois 60120. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com