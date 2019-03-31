Home

Leonard R. Sattler Obituary
Leonard R. Sattler age 88. Beloved husband of the late Eileen M. Sattler, nee Cochrane. Loving father of Len (Diana), William (Rita), Kathleen, Thomas (Katherine), and James (Catherine). Dearest grandfather of 16; great-grandfather of 26 expecting 27. Dear brother of the late Hilbert (Frances) and Marilyn (John) Roper. Fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services Monday, 9:30 a.m. from Tohle Funeral Home 4325 W. Lawrence Ave. to Saint Edward Church, 4350 W. Sunnyside, Mass 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Saint Edward Youth Club or Masses appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3 to 9 p.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 773-685-4400 or tohlefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
