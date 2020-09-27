1/1
Leonard Robert "Len" Nelson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With our deepest sorrow, we announce that Leonard (Len) Robert Nelson, Jr., age 39, our most beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, family member and friend passed away unexpectedly at his home in Burbank on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Len was a graduate of St. Laurence H.S. in Burbank, class of 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology's Armour College of Engineering in Chicago in 2003 and an M.B.A. from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb in 2014. He worked for over 12 years at Siemens in West Chicago as a Product Engineer and Consulting Senior Manufacturing Engineer, and then in Wendell, N.C., as an Engineering Business Analyst. He was currently employed as a Controls Engineer at Dematic Corp. in Lisle. Len led groups of engineers and plant staff introducing process improvements and new product lines. Len loved working on cars, and he could build a car from the ground up, his favorite a blue 1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z28. A skilled handyman, no task was too great for Len. He enjoyed grilling in the backyard, woodworking, brewing his own beer, and betting on horses with family and friends. Dogs held a special place in his heart, especially his Cody. Those that knew Len, even just a little, lost an incredibly talented and dedicated friend. We'll always remember his infectious laugh, his funny quips to brighten the mood, and his unbounded generosity with his time to help others, no matter what. Putting others first, he was always there to lend a helping hand. Always. Len will be missed everyday by his father, Leonard Nelson, Sr., his mother, Marilyn, brother Brian (Elizabeth), nephew Nathan, niece Katherine, and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many great friends. We love and miss you so much Len. Funeral Wednesday, September 30, 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Albert the Great Church, 8000 S. Linder Ave., Burbank for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral
08:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved