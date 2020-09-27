With our deepest sorrow, we announce that Leonard (Len) Robert Nelson, Jr., age 39, our most beloved son, brother, cousin, uncle, family member and friend passed away unexpectedly at his home in Burbank on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Len was a graduate of St. Laurence H.S. in Burbank, class of 1999. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology's Armour College of Engineering in Chicago in 2003 and an M.B.A. from Northern Illinois University in Dekalb in 2014. He worked for over 12 years at Siemens in West Chicago as a Product Engineer and Consulting Senior Manufacturing Engineer, and then in Wendell, N.C., as an Engineering Business Analyst. He was currently employed as a Controls Engineer at Dematic Corp. in Lisle. Len led groups of engineers and plant staff introducing process improvements and new product lines. Len loved working on cars, and he could build a car from the ground up, his favorite a blue 1989 Chevrolet Camaro IROC Z28. A skilled handyman, no task was too great for Len. He enjoyed grilling in the backyard, woodworking, brewing his own beer, and betting on horses with family and friends. Dogs held a special place in his heart, especially his Cody. Those that knew Len, even just a little, lost an incredibly talented and dedicated friend. We'll always remember his infectious laugh, his funny quips to brighten the mood, and his unbounded generosity with his time to help others, no matter what. Putting others first, he was always there to lend a helping hand. Always. Len will be missed everyday by his father, Leonard Nelson, Sr., his mother, Marilyn, brother Brian (Elizabeth), nephew Nathan, niece Katherine, and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many great friends. We love and miss you so much Len. Funeral Wednesday, September 30, 8:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Albert the Great Church, 8000 S. Linder Ave., Burbank for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Monday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
