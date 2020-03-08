|
Leonard Schatz, 100, beloved husband of the late Mary z"l, nee Kaplan for 54 years; cherished father of Sharon, Harvey (Devorah) and Eileen; loving zayde of Yisroel (Kayla), Yosef and Sara; devoted son of the late Harry z"l and Sarah z"l; three generations of many loving nieces and nephews. Proud to be a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox. Chapel service, Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Memorial donations in his honor to American Friends of Magen David Adom (afmda.org) or a . For information or to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020