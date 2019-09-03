Home

Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
1924 - 2019
Leonard Sherman Obituary
Leonard "Lou" Sherman, 95, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in Lincolnshire, IL. He was born March 11, 1924 in St. Louis, MO, was formerly of Wilmette, living in Lincolnshire at Sedgebrook since 2005. Lou was a veteran of the US Army, serving in Italy during WWII, was a member of the Masonic Lodge in St. Louis, the Medinah Shrine and volunteered at in Chicago. He enjoyed ice skating and was past president of the Skokie Valley Figure Skating Club. He will be remembered as a kind man who loved to make people laugh, was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Surviving is his wife of 70 years, Shirley Sherman; 2 children, Robert "Bob" (Kay) Sherman and Patricia (Larry) White and by 5 grandchildren, Ryan Sherman, Kelsey (Jay) Moon, Kortney Sherman, Patrick (Sydney) White and Jeff White.

A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 3, 2019
