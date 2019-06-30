Brother Leonard Stoffel, 80, died on June 27, 2019 in Chicago. A De La Salle Christian Brother for 61 years, he was born Joseph Edward Stoffel in St. Louis on January 3, 1939. After graduating from Du Bourg HS in St. Louis, he entered the novitiate in 1957 in Glencoe, Missouri, and professed his final vows in 1964. Brother earned a bachelor's degree from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and a master's degree from St. Louis University.



Brother served in a variety of capacities at high schools in Chicago, Minneapolis, Tulsa, Galesburg, St. Louis, Jefferson City, Washington, DC, Cincinnati and Kansas City. He also served the refugee community in St. Louis and the overseas apostolate in Ethiopia and Thailand. A lover of the arts, Br. Leonard very much enjoyed a trip to the theatre or an art museum. An adventurous traveler, he never passed up an opportunity to explore new venues.



He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rose Stoffel of Nevada. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Lawrence and Robert. Memorials are preferred to De La Salle Christian Brothers Retirement Fund, 7650 S. County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL, 60527.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Pauls House in Chicago (3800 N. California Ave) at 10:00am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.



Additional Visitation will be held on July 5 ,2019 at the La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue de La Salle, Wildwood, MO 63038 from 10:00 AM until time of Prayers at 11:00 AM. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery, Wildwood, MO.



Arrangements under the care and direction of :O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL., 60441. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019