Leonard Zencka (76) passed away on June 9th 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Susan Zencka. Loving father of Tim and Kim. Grandfather of Ella, Kade and Zar. He will be honored in spirit on his birthday July 4th at Indian Boundary Golf Course where they will be giving away one of the many golf balls he personally found (30,000+) on his daily walks during his lifetime.





