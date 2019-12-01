Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home - Highland Park
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
View Map
Leone Lippai Obituary
Leone (Lee) Lippai, nee Nielsen, beloved wife of the late Steve W. Lippai; devoted mother of Steven E. (Barbara) and the late Susan L. (Michael) McGovern; loving grandmother of Christopher, Steven, Sean, and Sarah; adoring great-grandmother of Jace; dear sister of Robert Nielsen, fond sister-in-law of Ella (Mike) Bono; dear Aunt of many nieces and nephews. She is survived by very wonderful friends. Lee enjoyed a successful career in medical association management working for the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Chicago Medical Society. During this time, she became the President of the Conference of Medical Society Executives of Greater Chicago. Lee was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenview. She enjoyed watercolor painting, writing short stories, and singing with The Harmonaires. She also served as the editor of The Grapevine newsletter and the vice president for social activities for the Morton Grove Woman's Club. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home, 1787 Deerfield Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:00 am at Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home. Interment Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to either the or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
