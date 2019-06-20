Leonora T. "Lorrie" Wrona (nee Groff) age 76, of South Holland, passed away peacefully June 15, 2019 at home with her loving family around her. She is survived by her devoted husband, John S. Wrona, her sons John (Carrie), Dr. Robert (Keri), David (Stephanie) and Patrick (Philicia) Wrona, and six grandchildren, Dylan, Jeremy, Logan, Alexis, Raegan, Andrew, and the late baby Jacob Wrona. Leonora was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Groff and Leonora Groff (Mentel) of Munster. Lorrie received her Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Major in English and a Minor in Music from St. Mary of the Woods College in 1964. Lorrie was raised and grew up to be a high school English Teacher. Lorrie taught English for five (5) years at Merrillville High School in the 1960's. Thereafter, she took a 20 year leave of absence to enjoy her family with her husband, John. She obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Language and Literature with a Major in Literature from Governor State University in 1992. Along the way she obtained her Montessori Elementary 6-9 Credentials and taught multiple levels at Laren Montessori School. She taught piano over the years in her home. She completed her teaching career at Lake Central High School from 1990-2010 teaching Freshman English. Lorrie was a devoted mother to her children providing guidance in life and in school and leisure activities. She was most proud of her children and their accomplishments. Lorrie and John met at Bishop Noll High School, class of 1960, and were married on June 19, 1965. They were wonderfully married for 54 years. They were high school sweethearts to the day of her passing. Lorrie was a beautiful sweet person, always with a smile, and without an unkind thought. Her family will miss her dearly and forever! Memorial Visitation Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton / South Holland. Memorial Mass Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Holy Ghost Church, 700 E. 170th St, South Holland. Cremation and Inurnment will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made in Lorrie's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area at www.hospicecalumet.org. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary